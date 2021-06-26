HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 2,256 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6,691.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 66,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.91. 3,767,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,973. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

