HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 93,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 744.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 70,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 657.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $116.95. The company had a trading volume of 665,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,545. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

