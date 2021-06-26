HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.21

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) announced an annual dividend on Friday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

