Head-To-Head Analysis: Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of Mitek Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Mitek Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Creative Technology has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitek Systems has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Technology and Mitek Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A Mitek Systems 8.60% 16.52% 10.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Creative Technology and Mitek Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitek Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mitek Systems has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.76%. Given Mitek Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mitek Systems is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Technology and Mitek Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Technology $61.15 million 2.26 -$17.57 million N/A N/A Mitek Systems $101.31 million 8.19 $7.81 million $0.50 38.54

Mitek Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Technology.

Summary

Mitek Systems beats Creative Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Technology

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers and personal digital entertainment products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. Creative Technology Ltd was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; and Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications. The company also provides Mobile Fill, an application to prefill forms with user data by snapping a picture of the driver license or other similar identity documents; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap, an image capture technology. In addition, it offers CheckReader that enables financial institutions to automatically extract data from checks; XE, a recurrent neural network engine; and ID_CLOUD, an automated identity verification solution that is integrated into a customers' application to read and validate identity documents. The company sells its solutions primarily to banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, fintech companies, and others through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in San Diego, California.

