Head to Head Analysis: Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) versus Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF)

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kadmon and Acerus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon 0 0 6 0 3.00 Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kadmon presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Kadmon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kadmon is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Kadmon has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Kadmon shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Kadmon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kadmon and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon -5,103.69% -142.70% -47.99% Acerus Pharmaceuticals -2,251.06% -19,056.73% -195.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kadmon and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon $8.29 million 82.15 -$108.91 million ($0.67) -5.91 Acerus Pharmaceuticals $1.09 million 52.05 -$24.42 million N/A N/A

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kadmon.

Summary

Kadmon beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer. The company also engages in developing Tesevatinib to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and CLOVIQUE, a trientine hydrochloride capsules for the treatment of Wilson's disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has strategic collaborations and license agreements with Nano Terra, Inc. and Dyax Corp. Kadmon Holdings, Inc., was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. In addition, the company provides TriVair technology platform for pulmonary and nasal dosing. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in the United States; and through a network of distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

