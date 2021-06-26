Head-To-Head Analysis: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) versus First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get First Solar alerts:

75.4% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Solar and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 3 7 7 0 2.24 Viavi Solutions 0 1 5 0 2.83

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $95.47, indicating a potential upside of 8.65%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 17.34% 9.48% 7.32% Viavi Solutions 6.47% 18.68% 7.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Solar and Viavi Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.71 billion 3.45 $398.36 million $3.73 23.56 Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 3.54 $28.70 million $0.58 30.33

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Viavi Solutions. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Solar has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides power plant solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.