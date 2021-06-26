Head to Head Comparison: Stem (NYSE:STEM) versus Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Stem alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stem and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stem presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.28%. Flux Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.95%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem N/A N/A N/A Flux Power -63.78% -439.98% -81.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stem and Flux Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A Flux Power $16.84 million 9.06 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -4.11

Flux Power has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flux Power beats Stem on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.