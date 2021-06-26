Head to Head Review: New York City REIT (NYC) versus Its Peers

New York City REIT (NYSE: NYC) is one of 279 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare New York City REIT to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get New York City REIT alerts:

New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. New York City REIT pays out -173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 71.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

2.8% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -78.72% -12.29% -5.49% New York City REIT Competitors 9.99% -1.60% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for New York City REIT and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 New York City REIT Competitors 3384 13463 13167 311 2.34

New York City REIT presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.76%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 1.52%. Given New York City REIT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York City REIT and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $62.90 million -$40.96 million -56.96 New York City REIT Competitors $735.46 million $30.46 million 18.93

New York City REIT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

New York City REIT competitors beat New York City REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.