Head to Head Survey: FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) vs. Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of FARO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of FARO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FARO Technologies and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies 4.07% -1.86% -1.28% Quantum-Si N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FARO Technologies and Quantum-Si’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies $303.77 million 4.75 $630,000.00 ($0.46) -172.61 Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$3.59 million N/A N/A

FARO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FARO Technologies and Quantum-Si, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FARO Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A

FARO Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.36%. Given FARO Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Quantum-Si.

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Quantum-Si on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO ScanPlan, a handheld mapper that captures two-dimensional floor plans; and FARO Software, a family of computer-aided design-based measurement and laser scanner software. FARO Technologies, Inc. offers its products for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut. Quantum-Si incorporated operates as a subsidiary of 4Catalyzer Corporation.

