Head to Head Survey: Professional (PFHD) & Its Peers

Professional (NASDAQ: PFHD) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Professional to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Professional shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Professional and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $73.40 million $8.31 million 29.24 Professional Competitors $6.66 billion $1.19 billion 18.23

Professional’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Professional is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Professional has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Professional and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 0 3 0 3.00 Professional Competitors 1506 7144 6361 345 2.36

Professional presently has a consensus target price of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.88%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.78%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Professional is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 17.48% 11.36% 1.14% Professional Competitors 22.28% 10.57% 1.12%

Summary

Professional rivals beat Professional on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

