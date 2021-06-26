Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242,581 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

