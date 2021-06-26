Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $36.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

