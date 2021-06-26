Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.26 Million in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.96. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $215,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,867 shares of company stock worth $5,169,524 in the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.