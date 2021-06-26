Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000.

OTCMKTS EJFAU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

