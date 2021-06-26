Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 461,946 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,946 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,163,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,950,000 after acquiring an additional 75,420 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

