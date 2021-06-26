Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 48,893 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,893 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $140,078,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $65,968,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $86,997,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $256.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.09. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

