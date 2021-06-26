Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Holdings Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 151.0% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,622,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,497,000 after acquiring an additional 146,186 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

