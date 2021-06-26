HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of HealthStream worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.74 million, a PE ratio of 97.34 and a beta of 0.30. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.