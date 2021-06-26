Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $61.77 on Friday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

