Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce earnings of $2.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $2.70. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.50.

HELE traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $222.68. 334,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,718. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $178.91 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.