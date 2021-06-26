HEX (HEX) Price Hits $0.0685 on Exchanges

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $11.87 billion and approximately $27.16 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEX has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One HEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quant (QNT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00245100 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001530 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.29 or 0.00775966 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX (HEX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX is the first high-interest Blockchain CD. CDs pay higher interest than savings accounts, requiring money to be deposited for a fixed time. HEX aims to replace inefficient currencies, banks and payment networks with verifiably secure peer-to-peer technology. HEX takes the profit out of banks and government money printing and gives it to HEX holders.HEX is a hybrid proof of work(POW) and proof of stake(POS) system. Stakers are paid handsomely in HEX while miners can be paid just pennies in ETH to perform your HEX transaction.HEX conforms to the ERC20 standard to maximize interoperability and security. Every HEX consists of 100,000,000 Hearts (1 with 8 zeroes or 100 Million.) Which is funny because when you stake, you have “staked Hearts.”Hardware wallet support: Trezor and Ledger are integrated with both MetaMask (for HEX and ETH) and Electrum (for Bitcoin.)FreeClaiming is totally secure. Generating signatures is a standard feature in Bitcoin and can be done totally offline. Electrum is a great Bitcoin wallet. If you use a trezor or ledger hardware wallet, you use it through Electrum which is a handy way to generate your BTC FreeClaim signature if the software you're using doesn't have the feature. Your private keys stay safe inside your hardware device this way. If you really love anonymity you can claim each BTC address to a new ETH address over TOR or other proxies.HEX is easily extensible because smart contracts can be built on top of it or reference it.HEX works with distributed exchanges and atomic swaps easily. “

HEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

