Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,000. General Motors makes up approximately 4.1% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,803,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,649,000 after acquiring an additional 104,505 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,255,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,668,666. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

