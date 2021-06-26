High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider High Liner Foods Incorporated Buys 5,600 Shares of Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,098.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,098.24.

HLF stock opened at C$13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$453.94 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1-year low of C$5.26 and a 1-year high of C$14.13.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

