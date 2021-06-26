Hive Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Hive has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $92.39 million and $2.68 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000133 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001375 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 425,557,602 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

