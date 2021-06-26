Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HKXCY. HSBC upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

OTCMKTS:HKXCY opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.