Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Down 4.3%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.60 and last traded at $102.60. Approximately 1,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $611.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 103.4% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 203,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,426 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $6,545,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 149.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

