H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25 billion-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.02 on Friday. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

