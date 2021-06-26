HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC on the NYSE have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Its initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials. However, these efforts might lead to a continued rise in expenses, which will likely hurt the bottom line growth. Moreover, the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, the persistent low interest rate environment and weak loan demand are expected to continue to hamper revenue growth in the near term. Yet, the company’s strong capital position, its initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network across the world and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to support profitability. Further, the company's announcements of exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help focus on Asia.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSBC. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. Analysts predict that HSBC will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 217.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

