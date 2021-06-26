Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $2,341.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00318050 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00117745 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00171609 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 90% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

