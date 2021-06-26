Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading Down 45% Over Last Week

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $243,884.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $17,227.53 or 0.54339167 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 45% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00044663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00165046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00094735 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,605.95 or 0.99691679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002921 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.