ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.29. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 2,956,762 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.93.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
