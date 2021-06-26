ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.29. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 2,956,762 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.93.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 47.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

