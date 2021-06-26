IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMI from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMIAY opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37. IMI has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.