Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Shares Down 1.7%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.44. 272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39.

Imperial Logistics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services.

