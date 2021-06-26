Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $100.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.22.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 525.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,894. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

