Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Hits $5.18 on Top Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00016739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $132.97 million and approximately $19.97 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00052508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00583965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00037705 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,673,431 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

