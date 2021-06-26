Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Trading Up 0.1%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000.

