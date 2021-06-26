Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report $57.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.70 million and the lowest is $55.58 million. Inseego posted sales of $80.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $263.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.70 million to $269.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $369.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of INSG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 3,909,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,340. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04. Inseego has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inseego by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 182,471 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the first quarter worth $101,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Inseego by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

