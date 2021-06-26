Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60.
- On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.
- On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $41.99 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,895,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
