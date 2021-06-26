Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $41.99 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,895,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

