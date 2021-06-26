Insider Buying: Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) CEO Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) CEO Marshall Kiev acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FIII opened at $10.19 on Friday. Forum Merger III Co. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIII. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,316,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,073,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forum Merger III

Forum Merger III Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

