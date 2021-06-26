Insider Buying: Respiri Limited (ASX:RSH) Insider Acquires 517,420 Shares of Stock

Respiri Limited (ASX:RSH) insider Marjan Mikel purchased 517,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,219.40 ($25,871.00).

The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Respiri Company Profile

Respiri Limited, an e-health SaaS company, researches, develops, and commercializes, medical devices in Australia and Israel. The company produces and sells mobile health applications. Its products include Wheezo, a mobile app, which has asthma management diary, medication usage and reminders, and symptoms and triggers to help asthma sufferers; and Wholter, a device for home ambulatory recording of nocturnal wheeze and cough.

