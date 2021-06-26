Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells 541 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $18,799.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.61. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after buying an additional 284,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after buying an additional 49,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

