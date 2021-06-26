Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells 541 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $18,799.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of EVER stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.61. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $63.44.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EVER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.
EverQuote Company Profile
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
Featured Story: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.