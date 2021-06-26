Insider Selling: Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Sells 1,997 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,337,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78.

On Friday, May 7th, Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $170.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.90. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.13 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $3,237,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

