Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $3,589,796.00 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 165,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $3,589,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.45.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Funko by 185.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

