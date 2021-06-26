Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $3,589,796.00 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 165,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $3,589,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Funko stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.45.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
