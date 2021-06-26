Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Sells 1,431 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Blanchard Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $24,532.52.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $17.85 on Friday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNR. Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

