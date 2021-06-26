Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $2,211,967.23 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,267,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,598,755.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.
- On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $180.26 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.71.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.