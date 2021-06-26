Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $2,211,967.23 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,267,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,598,755.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.

On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $180.26 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

