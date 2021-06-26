Insider Selling: Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) VP Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) VP Patrick J. Roche sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $198,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $814,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS MOG-A opened at $86.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

