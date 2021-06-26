Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Sells 12,656 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Boynton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nutanix alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.