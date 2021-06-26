Insider Selling: RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Sells 8,827 Shares of Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14. RF Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RFIL shares. B. Riley upped their target price on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.