Insider Selling: RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Sells 8,827 Shares of Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of RFIL stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14. RF Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on RFIL shares. B. Riley upped their target price on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.