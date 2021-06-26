Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CFO Sells $206,400.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 2,500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $206,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Anthony Dineen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 544 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $43,520.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $156,480.00.

Shares of RGR opened at $86.66 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 24.0% in the first quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,916,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

