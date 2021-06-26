Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells 4,905 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $580,457.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $433,552.95.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $610,404.52.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $122.56 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $56,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.