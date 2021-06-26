Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells 4,905 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $580,457.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $433,552.95.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $610,404.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $122.56 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $56,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

